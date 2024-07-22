Morgan Stanley Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $396.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.21.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $38.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.79. The stock had a trading volume of 39,423,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 498.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

