Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.07. 504,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,254,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 17.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.