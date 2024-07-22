Nano One Day Volume Reaches $78.45 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $125.65 million and $78.45 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,798.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.05 or 0.00576780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00105786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00034597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00239761 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00067386 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.