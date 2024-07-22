National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $499.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.14. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $403.17 and a 12-month high of $499.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

