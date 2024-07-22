National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ NWLI opened at $499.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.14. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $403.17 and a 12-month high of $499.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
