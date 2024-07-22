NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $6.75 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.75 billion and $270.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.11 or 0.00009001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,201,682,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,336,466 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,592,285 with 1,104,281,970 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.18684301 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $299,860,997.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.