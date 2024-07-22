Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Tops $231.30 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Nervos Network has a market cap of $559.08 million and approximately $231.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,053.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.86 or 0.00581694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00106103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00034675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00238090 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00047017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00067239 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,297,418,891 coins and its circulating supply is 44,603,019,143 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

