Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $659.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $659.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $680.76.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $633.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $604.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.