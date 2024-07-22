Nicole Cherie Mcgrath Sells 1,500 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $20,895.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,433.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steelcase Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE SCS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.
