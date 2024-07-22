NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $74.40. Approximately 6,726,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 11,329,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

NIKE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

