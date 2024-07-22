Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $21.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 133.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $201,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

