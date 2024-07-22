Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,780 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,393,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $438.10. 790,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,320. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

