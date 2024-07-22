Nosana (NOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.04 Million

Nosana (NOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Nosana has a market cap of $250.62 million and $13.04 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nosana has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nosana token can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00004164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,941,838 tokens. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 2.8380129 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,637,920.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

