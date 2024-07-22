Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.74

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 448619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $8,930,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29,649.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 330,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after acquiring an additional 274,309 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 181,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 173,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

