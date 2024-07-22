NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.99. NuCana has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.31) by $3.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuCana will post -11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

