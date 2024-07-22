Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,880 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $19,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $162.65. The stock had a trading volume of 838,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

