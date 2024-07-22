NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 4.3%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 4,044,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,925,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

