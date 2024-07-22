Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Nuvalent stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,377. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $135,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $194,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,000 shares of company stock worth $8,344,660. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

