NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $14,300,400.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $14,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,373,315,754.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.88.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 74,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

