NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.16 or 1.00002738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.