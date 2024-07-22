NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $14.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,441. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.