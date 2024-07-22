Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 177.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after buying an additional 972,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

