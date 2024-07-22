Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $224,278.01 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
