Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.24

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 283430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.