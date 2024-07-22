Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 43,039 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 530,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,391,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,220.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $28.46. 37,937,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,677,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.85, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

