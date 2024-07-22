Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.