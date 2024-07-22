Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 16,778 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.