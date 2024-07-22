Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,127 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,709,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,305,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA traded up $6.66 on Monday, reaching $517.77. 189,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,417. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.83.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

