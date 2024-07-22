Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 14,502 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 789,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 407,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,475,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 863,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

