Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Raymond James by 105.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

RJF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,182. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.