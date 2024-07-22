Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.56 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,896. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

