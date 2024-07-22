Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 229,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,042. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

