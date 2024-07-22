Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 21.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 150,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.39. 1,429,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

