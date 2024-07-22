Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.50 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $267.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.00 and its 200-day moving average is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.72.

Get Our Latest Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.