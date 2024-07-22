Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,796 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

