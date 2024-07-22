Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.18.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ANET traded up $11.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.24. 2,045,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

