Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,425 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.15. 3,792,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

