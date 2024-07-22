Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 5,174 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $5,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 14,545.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105,622 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.34. 407,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

