Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $150.30. The company had a trading volume of 118,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,930. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.64 and a 1 year high of $156.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.37.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

