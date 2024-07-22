Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 382 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $542.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.22. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

