Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,418 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.41. 6,356,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

