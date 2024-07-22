Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,830 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.56. 748,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

