Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.08 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,579,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $75,489,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

