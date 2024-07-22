Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.14. 1,022,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,367. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

