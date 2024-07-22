Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $40.38 or 0.00059684 BTC on major exchanges. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $848.06 million and $366.61 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 41.08683203 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $151,549,984.32 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

