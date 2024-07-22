Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 4,309 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $40,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

