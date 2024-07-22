Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,041 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.98. 781,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,762. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

