Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 55,973 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $16,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 32,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 918,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $211,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded up $14.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.81. 3,583,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,441. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

