Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,480 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after acquiring an additional 128,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.32. 1,151,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,877. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3012 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

