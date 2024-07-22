Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $16.61 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,117 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

