Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $21.73 Million Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.75% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 881,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 618,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 269,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS SYLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.82. 202,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

